Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Grows By 276.9%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY remained flat at $$4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.