Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Grows By 276.9%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY remained flat at $$4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

