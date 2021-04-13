Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $392.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.15. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

