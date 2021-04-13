Kwmg LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $272.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

