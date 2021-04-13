Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $183.34. 4,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.51. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

