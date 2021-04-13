Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. 26,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

