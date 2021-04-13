Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

