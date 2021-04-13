Scrypta (LYRA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,620.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $716,541.49 and approximately $1,620.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00029759 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001620 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 243.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003819 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,484,823 coins and its circulating supply is 16,684,823 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

