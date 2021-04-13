PIXEL Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $73.47 million and approximately $5,083.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,094.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $726.76 or 0.01151862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00443118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00064119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001952 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

