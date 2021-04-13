Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. 101,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.