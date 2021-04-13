Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,994. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

