Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,442 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.73.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. 120,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,435. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

