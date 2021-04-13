Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises 2.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

