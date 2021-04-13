Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Increased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 5.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 185,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 454,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 68,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NYSE WY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. 80,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

