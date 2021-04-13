Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $481.61. 84,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,347. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.18 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

