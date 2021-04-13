Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.21. 281,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,542,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

