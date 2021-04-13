Cordasco Financial Network Sells 868 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. 37,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,224. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

