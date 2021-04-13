Cordasco Financial Network Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 62.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

