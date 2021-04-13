CIBC Lowers Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $18.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.40% from the company’s current price.

CADNF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 5,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362. Cascades has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

