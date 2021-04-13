SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New $34.00 Price Target at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

