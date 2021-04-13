Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $380.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $220.62 and a 1 year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

