Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $67.40

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.20. 1,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

