Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $95.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after buying an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after buying an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,212. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

