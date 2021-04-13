Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $25.13

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.49.

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,690,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,143. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

