Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases 6,900 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,178. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

