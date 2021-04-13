Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 311.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ERRFY stock remained flat at $$21.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

