EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

EQ Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYPXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of EQ to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

CYPXF remained flat at $$1.28 on Tuesday. EQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a self-serve programmatic solution and a location-based advertising tool; LOCUS, an automated data processing technology that provides customized audiences and reporting data on-demand; and Visilink that measures the performance of a digital campaign.

