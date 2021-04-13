Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

