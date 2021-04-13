Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

CHD opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.