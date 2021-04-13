Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

AJX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Great Ajax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

