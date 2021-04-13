Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

AJX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Great Ajax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.