Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

SLP stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,399. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 over the last 90 days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

