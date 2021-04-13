Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,162,000 after buying an additional 2,765,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,032 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter.

IEUR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,295. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $55.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

