Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.27. 73,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,319. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

