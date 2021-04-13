Domani Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $506.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.19. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.75 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

