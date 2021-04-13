First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 2,068 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $102.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.