Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Courier Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 121,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.19 during trading on Tuesday. 371,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,997. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

