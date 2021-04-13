Courier Capital LLC Sells 909 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.57. 718,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,948,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.60 and a 200 day moving average of $312.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.