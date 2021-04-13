First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

