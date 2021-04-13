Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,451. The stock has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a PE ratio of -117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

