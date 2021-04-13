Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $6.53 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $382.39 million and $55.49 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.53 or 0.00010369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.00339388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,264.17 or 0.03593039 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 120,219,745 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

