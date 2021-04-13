DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00266997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.06 or 0.00676114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,798.22 or 0.99655090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $584.92 or 0.00928213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00020127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

