Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and $1.14 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,015.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.44 or 0.03595051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.39 or 0.00425913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $728.98 or 0.01156829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.79 or 0.00512233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.18 or 0.00438272 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00354136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00033159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

