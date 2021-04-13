iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.42. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 1,021 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,817,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,753,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

