B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $60.97

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.97, but opened at $66.32. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 30,848 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.30%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290 and sold 1,400,020 shares valued at $1,479,369. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

