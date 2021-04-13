Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of DOL opened at C$56.66 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$39.89 and a 52 week high of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.31.

DOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.27.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

