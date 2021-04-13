Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VUG opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $272.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

