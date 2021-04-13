Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.34

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.34 and last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 2691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

