Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.71

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.71 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 1875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,223 shares of company stock worth $5,988,584. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

