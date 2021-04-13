Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declines By 99.2%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of MONDY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. 4,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108. Mondi has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

