Founders Capital Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

