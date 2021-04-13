Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $227.99. 5,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average of $205.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $139.33 and a one year high of $228.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

